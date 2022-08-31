Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for three teens who robbed a man at gunpoint in the city’s East Falls section.

The incident happened on August 12, 2022, around 9:30 am at 4268 Ridge Avenue.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was approached by three teens while he was sitting in his car at Shell Gas Station.

One of the suspects struck the victim in the face and demanded money while another suspect held a gun to him. The victim gave the teens his wallet and keys, police said.

Police say the suspects then fled in a silver Chevrolet that was later recovered and found to be in stolen status.

READ MORE: Missing teen girl last seen in Carrol Park

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.