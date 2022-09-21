Philadelphia (WPHL)- Man forced into his home by a gunman and was robbed in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of North Sydenham Street around 11:45 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was walking to his him home when he was approached by a man with a gun. The suspect forced the victim into his apartment and demanded all of his electronics and valuables.

Once the suspect gather all of the victim’s belongings, suspect fled the scene with the items in unknown direction police say, he fled the scene in unknown direction.

Their were no injuries reported. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.