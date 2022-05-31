Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run incident that happened in the city’s Old City neighborhood Sunday.
The incident happened on 2nd and Arch Streets around 2:33 am.
According to police, an unidentified man riding a scooter was struck by a Ford vehicle. Medics rushed the victim to Jefferson Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition by doctors.
The person inside the unknown model Ford vehicle fled the scene, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Police say no arrests were made.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
