Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who robbed and assaulted a woman in Philadelphia’s Yorktown section.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue around 11:20 pm on May 15, 2022.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was arguing with a man wearing all black with dreadlocks. The suspect punches the woman in the face while he and another individual take the victim’s cellphone.

The suspect also took approximately $140 from the victim, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

