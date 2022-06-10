Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating a man who is wanted for murder.

The shooting happened on May 22, 2022 in the 5800 block of North 16th Street at 5:18 pm.

According to police, an unknown man in the passenger seat of a dark grey Dodge Journey gets out of the van and shoots a 33-year-old in the head.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors, police said.

The city of Philadelphia is offering $20,000 for anyone with information leading to the suspect arrest and conviction.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.