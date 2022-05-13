Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 7, 2022 around 11:45 pm.

Police say 39-year-old Justin Banks-McDowell was last seen at the Marriot near the Convention Center located on the 1200 block of Market Street.

McDowell’s clothing description is unknown at this time, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McDowell.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

