Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in October.

Police say 55-year-old Donnell Williams was last seen at a local McDonald’s on October 26, 2021. Police say the exact location of the McDonald’s is unknown, but Williams is from the 1900 block of W. Nedro Avenue.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.