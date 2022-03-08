Philadelphia (WPHL) – Philadelphia police say dozens of bullets were fired at a parked car in Strawberry Mansion. A man behind the wheel of the car was killed in the shooting.

The early morning shooting happened at North 32nd Street, near Norris Street. According to investigators 31 shots were fired in the killing. The red Hyundai sedan was struck at least 15 times by the gunfire, most of the bullets hitting the driver’s side door and window.

Police real-time crime cameras captured three men running South on 32nd Street near the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made.