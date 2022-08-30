Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and killing a man in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of N. Broad Street around 8:47 am.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body inside a gas station. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 8:52 am.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, police said. He was transported by medics to Temple University hospital where doctors placed him in stable condition.

READ MORE: 21-year-old woman dead after she was hit by a car on Roosevelt Blvd

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.