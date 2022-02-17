CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve a warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when the man exchanged gunfire with police as officers tried to serve the warrant at a home, Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

“An officer from North Middleton Township Police Department was struck. He is currently expected to recover from his injuries and was released from the hospital. The subject was fatally struck and pronounced deceased at the scene,” Ammerman said.

Authorities were withholding the dead man’s name until they had notified his relatives.

State police are investigating the shooting.