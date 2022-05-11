Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing young man last spoken to on May 5, 2022.

Police say 75-year-old Clyde Faulkner was last heard of at 10:45 am Thursday. Faulkner resides on the 6300 block of Greene Street.

Faulkner’s clothing description is unknown at this time.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Faulkner.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

