Man standing outside a bar shot three times in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the individuals responsible for shooting at a man several times outside of a bar in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue around 10:45 pm Friday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was standing outside a bar when multiple people inside a silver SUV began shooting at him. Officers near the scene heard the gunshots and rushed to the location. Police say when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttock, leg, and thigh.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where medics listed him in stable condition.

According to police, the suspects fled westbound on Hunting Park Avenue. Officers recovered 18 9mm shell casings, three copper-jacketed bullets, and one live round at the scene, police say.

Several vehicles parked in the area, police say, were struck by gunfire.

The suspects are unknown at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.