Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on May 22, 2022, at a store located at 2139 W Diamond Street around 4:06 am.

According to video footage, an armed man with a mask came into the store demanding items from the clerk and a man inside the store. The man inside the store took a gun out of his fanny pack and fatally shot the man.

Philadelphia police are calling the man a suspect and need the public’s assistance locating him. Their will be a $20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The man is described as a man wearing torn blue jeans, a grey and red Phillies cap, white Phillies jersey shirt with “8” and “Howard” on the back.

READ MORE: Missing Philadelphia woman spotted in New York City

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.