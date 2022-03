Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood that left a man unresponsive.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Tioga Street just before 8:00 pm.

According to the police, a 42-year-old man was shot several times in his upper body. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 8:18 pm.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.