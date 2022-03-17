Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible of murdering a man in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 700 block of west Luzerne Street just after 6:30 pm.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead at 6:50 pm.

Police later identified the man as Dorian Silva Sr. from the 4000 block of Franklin Street.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were found.