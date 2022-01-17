Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a man dead with multiple bullet wounds in his back,

The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Walnut Street around 9 pm Sunday.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his back. Police took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where detectives say he was pronounced dead at 9:28 pm by medics.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

The shooting in West Philadelphia wasn’t the only incident Sunday night; a female is in custody after police say they believe she is responsible for a man stabbed in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 4300 block of North Orianna Street just after 8:30 pm.

A weapon has been recovered.