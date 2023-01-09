Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have arrested a man after a chaotic scene erupted near Philadelphia’s City Hall this morning.

Philadelphia Police say a Green Toyota Avalon was stopped near the intersection of 15th and Market streets at approximately 8 a.m.

According to witnesses, a male driver exited the car and fired at least one shot into the air from a handgun. The male then threw the gun onto the ground where it shattered into several pieces.

The driver then proceeded to sit on the hood of his car, where he was placed into custody by the Sherriff’s Department Deputy.

Police say, the entirety of the incident remains under investigation, and there is no further information.