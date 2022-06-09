Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed several times in North Philadelphia Thursday early morning.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Colorado Street around 2:54 am.

According to police, a 42-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where medics listed him in critical condition.

An arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered.

READ MORE: Man shoots a teen girl, woman during a large brawl in North Philadelphia

Police say the investigation is ongoing with the Central Detectives.