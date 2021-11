Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL) – A 43-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting in the West Philadelphia. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of West Thompson Street.

The victim was shot five times, 3 shots in the left leg, 1 in the right root, and 1 in the stomach, according to police. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and was placed in critical but stable condition.

There have been no arrests.