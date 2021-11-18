Man in critical condition after being shot in the face

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police say, two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.

The incident happened on 3800 Folson Street at approximately 5:31 a.m.

A 32-year-old black male was shot in the face, medics immediately took the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to police.

Blocks away, officers found a 49-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in his back. According to police, he was also taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrest has been made.

We will keep you updated as more information releases.