Man in critical condition after being shot in his buttock and back in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting in Center City Philadelphia. The incident took place on the 200 block of South 12th Street. Police say it happened shortly after 1am.

According to investigators, someone shot a 28-year-old man in his right leg, buttock, and back. Police say the victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say a 25-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. Despite his injuries, police say the man was able to walk himself to Pennsylvania Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

According to police, an arrest have been made and gun has been recovered.

We will keep you updated as more information releases.

Contact Doc Louallen: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: @louallendoc