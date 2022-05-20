Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Philadelphia’s Wyoming neighborhood.

The incident happened on May 9, 2022, in the 4600 block of N. Broad Street at 1:15 pm.

Police say an 81-year-old man parked his car to order lunch from a restaurant on the street. As the man left his vehicle to order his food, an unknown man opened the back seat door and entered the victim’s car.

Once the victim received his lunch, he returned to his vehicle. Once inside, police say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim, demanding his keys.

According to police, after a brief struggle, the victim got out of the vehicle and fled. The suspect drove off in the victim’s car and fled south on Broad Street, police say.

READ MORE: Woman business owner robbed and attacked by two men in North Philadelphia

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc