Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on April 26, 2022.

Police say 25-year-old Francis Decero was last seen on the 1100 block of Tree Street. Police say someone saw Decero getting into a vehicle with a yellow license plate at 13th and Bigler Street.

At this time, there is no clothing description, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Decero.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

