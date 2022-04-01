Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on March 25th, 2022.

Police say 40-year-old Kyle Brothers was last seen on the 3100 block of Pennock Street.

There is no clothing description on Brothers at this time, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brothers.