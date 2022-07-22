Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on June 26, 2022.

Police say 70-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was last seen at his home on the 3900 block of N 7th Street.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and black and white sneakers, police said.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez.