Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 21, 2022.

Police say 33-year-old Shamier Brown was last seen at his home 4200 block of Griscom Street around 9:30 am.

Brown was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brown.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

