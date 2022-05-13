Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the individuals responsible for shooting and killing on Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue around 11:09 pm.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was found inside Volkswagen which crashed by responding officers. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, police say.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2:32 am.

READ MORE: Reward to anyone who has information on a suspect who killed a man last year

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc