Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Franklinville neighborhood where a man was fatally shot.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of N. 9th Street around 1:31 am Monday.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, police say. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:33 am.

Police say the victim name is Bryon Dessiso from Franklinville. He lived a couple blocks away from where he was fatally shot.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.