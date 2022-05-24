Philadelphia (WPHL)- A North Philadelphia man was found dead in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle around 1:41 am.

According to police, 24-year-old Matthew Ruffings was lying in the street, suffering from a headshot wound. Ruffings was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 1:52 am.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

READ MORE: Man found dead in an alley in West Oak Lane

This investigation is ongoing by the Philadelphia Homicide Division.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc