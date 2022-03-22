Man found in a infinity Q70 with bullet wound pronounced dead by doctors

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 6000 block of North 5th Street around 1:31 am.

Police say an unidentified man who may be in his 30’s was found unresponsive inside a blue Infinity Q70. The man has a gunshot wound to his cheek, police say.

Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 2:10 am, police say.

READ MORE: Man who potentially served in the Navy is missing

According to police, a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.