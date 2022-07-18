Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot and killed at his home in Philadelphia’s Juanita neighborhood Sunday.

The incident happened on the 3900 block of L Street just before 2:00 pm.

According to police, a 52-year-old was shot multiple times in the stomach and legs near his garage. Police rushed the man to Temple University hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 4:40 pm.

The victim was later identified as Abdel Gautier from Juanita.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.