Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a Mill Creek apartment Sunday.

The incident happened on the 4900 block of Aspen Street around 3:59 pm.

According to police, responding officers found a man suffering from several gunshot injuries in the rear bedroom on the second floor.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4:06 pm, police say. He was later identified as Lavell Lewis, 29, from the 4900 block of Aspen Street.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

