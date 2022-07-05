Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the driver seat of an Audi, police say.

According to police, the victim, later identified as Tracey Owens, was pronounced dead by medics at 4:33 pm.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.