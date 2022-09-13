Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was found dead inside a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.

The incident happened at 75th Street, and Lansdowne Avenue intersection around 1:35 am.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a headshot wound. Medics rushed the victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:13 pm by doctors.

He was identified as Aaron Richardson of the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive, police said.

READ MORE: Fairhill man fatally shot in his neighborhood

No arrests were made, and now weapons were recovered.