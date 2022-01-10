Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate after finding a man inside a car dead in Oxford Circle.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Rosalie Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, they found a 20-year-old man inside a black Chevy Impala with a bullet wound on his abdomen. The man was pronounced dead at 1:20 am by firefighters, police say.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in North Philadelphia. The incident happened just shortly after 4:30 pm at 26th and Cambria Streets.

Police say a 62-year-old man was stabbed in the back of his neck. Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police were not able to locate where the incident happened. An investigation remains underway.

No arrests have been made at this time. No weapons were recovered.