SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — A man was found dead in a ditch not far from a burning vehicle on Wednesday, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin