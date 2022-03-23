Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate a man’s death after his body was found in the Delaware River on March 19, 2022.

The incident happened at 1400 block of Admiral Peary Way around 5:00 p.m.

According to police, a fisherman found a 46-year-old man in the Delaware River. The man was taken to Marine Unit Headquarters, where medics pronounced him dead just at 5:59 pm, police say.

READ MORE: Woman was last seen in North Philadelphia

The man has not been identified yet, but police say the man is Hispanic. If this man fits the description of your loved one, please contact the Philadelphia police.