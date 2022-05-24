Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was found suffering from gunshots wound in West Oak dead.

The incident happened on the 7200 block of N. 20th Street around 10:48 pm Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man, later identified as Brandon Garland, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the rear alley.

Police rushed Garland to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 10:56 pm.

According to police, no arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

READ MORE: John Doe shot on Diamond street, pronounced dead at Temple Hospital

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc