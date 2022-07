Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Tacony neighborhood on Monday.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue around 1:17 am.

According to police, a man in his 20s was in the rear driveway suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and legs. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead at 1:24 am.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.