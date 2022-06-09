Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia.

The victim was identified as Kevin Mosley, 42, from East Kensington, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Broad Street around 11:00 am Tuesday.

According to police, Mosley was shot multiple times near the gas pumps at the gas station. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead at 11:06 am.

There is no motive as of now. No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered, police said.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

