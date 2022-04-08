Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say accidentally shot inside a North Philadelphia 7-Eleven.

The incident happened on March 27, 2022 at 6771 North 5th Street.

Police say while an unknown man was shopping inside the store, he accidentally discharged his gun when he adjusted his pants. Police say the firearm was tucked in his waistband.

The bullet ricocheted off of the floor, striking the store clerk in the ankle, police say. The suspect, police say, left the store without offering assistance to the clerk.

Police say the suspect was last seen in a white Dodge Ram two-door pickup truck with a black bug deflector and black door trim. He wore a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

