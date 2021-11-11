Man fires shots at Philadelphia Police officers, 1 injured

Philadelphia police are looking for the person that fired gunshots at police officers on Wednesday night. Investigators say two undercover plain clothes officers were on patrol inside of an unmarked car near North 30th Street and West Dauphin Street in Strawberry Mansion. Those officers noticed a sedan that was driving erratically in that area and called for backup.

When a marked police car pulled up behind the undercover officers, police say that one of the suspects got out of the sedan and fired 11 gunshots at the unmarked car. Five bullets struck the unmarked car. One of the bullets shattered the windshield. The glass from the windshield cut one of the undercover officers in the face and neck. That suspect got back inside of the car and drove away.

Medics took the officer to Temple University Hospital. Police say he is expected to be okay. None of the other officers were hurt.

