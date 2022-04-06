Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two young men were shot Tuesday evening in North Philadelphia by unknown shooters,

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Gratz Street around 5:36 pm.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in his head and neck. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was grazed in his left leg, police say. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Temple Hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition.

Police say no arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

