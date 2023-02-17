Mercer County Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead after attending a basketball game in Trenton, NJ.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s office says the stabbing occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday where 22-year-old Khalil Glanton was attending a basketball game between the Trenton and Notre Dame High Schools at the Cure Insurance Arena.

Glanton was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further information about what the stabbing or who is involved.

If you have any information, call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.