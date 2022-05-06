Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 6400 block of N. 20th Street around 6:02 pm.

According to police, a Douglas Holmes, 34, from the 1900 block of Colonial Street, was shot multiple times in his torso. Medics transported Holmes to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 6:40 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

