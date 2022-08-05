Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia where one man died and a teen was injured.

The incident happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:48 am Thursday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 7:04 am.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the neck, police said. Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors, police said.

READ MORE: Germantown man shot multiple times in the head on Zeralda Street

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.