Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was fatally shot and two women were injured in a East Germantown triple shooting Saturday.

The incident happened on the 6300 block of 21st Street around 10:15 am.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. Police rushed the man to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 10:32 am, police say.

A 62-year-old woman was shot once in the hip, police say. The victim was transported to Albert Hospital by police, where she was placed in critical but stable condition by doctors.

Police say a third victim, a 57-year-old woman, was shot once in the right arm. She was taken to Albert Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc