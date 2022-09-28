Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Spring Gardens neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 600 block of North 13th Street around 1:58 pm Monday.

According to police. a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso. Police transported the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 pm.

The victim was later identified as Tamir Jones from Spring Gardens, police said.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.