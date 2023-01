Philadelphia Police are investigating the murder of a 56-year-old man inside an auto body shop in East Frankford this morning.

The shooting occurred at 8:21 a.m. when a 56-year-old Hispanic man was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the buttocks. Police transferred the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m.

In an update by police, an arrest has been made, but no further information has been disclosed.