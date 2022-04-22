Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night in Kensington.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue around 8:15 pm.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the right temple. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 8:38 pm by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

